Dr. Kanchana Viswanathan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kanchana Viswanathan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Stanley Med Coll, Madras U and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.
Locations
Lakewood Primary Care Medical5750 Downey Ave Ste 100, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (562) 630-3105
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Viswanathan, is a skilled endocrinologist who can manage the most complicated endocrine issues. She was a wonderful bedside manner and overall A+ doctor who listens to your needs.
About Dr. Kanchana Viswanathan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1760491104
Education & Certifications
- University Illinois Humana Michael Reese
- Chicago Medical School-Mt Sinai Hospital
- Stanley Med Coll, Madras U
