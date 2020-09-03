Overview

Dr. Kanchana Viswanathan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Stanley Med Coll, Madras U and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.



Dr. Viswanathan works at Lakewood Primary Care Med Grp in Lakewood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.