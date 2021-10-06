See All Oncologists in Frederick, MD
Dr. Kanan Hudhud, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Kanan Hudhud, MD

Medical Oncology
4.5 (44)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kanan Hudhud, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Inst Med Bucuresti and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.

Dr. Hudhud works at Maryland Oncology Hematology in Frederick, MD with other offices in Mount Airy, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Medical Oncology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michael Wang, MD
Dr. Michael Wang, MD
8 (9)
View Profile
Dr. Craig Sauter, MD
Dr. Craig Sauter, MD
10 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Mitchell Haut, MD
Dr. Mitchell Haut, MD
6 (19)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Maryland Oncology - Frederick
    46B Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 200, Frederick, MD 21702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 695-6777
  2. 2
    Maryland Oncology - Mt. Airy
    205 Center St Ste 200, Mount Airy, MD 21771 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 829-0707

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Frederick Health Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hudhud?

    Oct 06, 2021
    Dr. Hudhud always takes the time to listen to all of your concerns. This may prolong your appointment wait time, but finding a Doctor who takes the time to listen to you is well worth waiting a little longer. He will make sure you understand 100% any explanation he gives you. I have survived Melanoma for 6 years due to his intuative course of treatment.
    Hopalong1leg — Oct 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kanan Hudhud, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kanan Hudhud, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hudhud to family and friends

    Dr. Hudhud's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hudhud

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kanan Hudhud, MD.

    About Dr. Kanan Hudhud, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528069226
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Washington Hospital Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Atlantic City Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Bashir Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Inst Med Bucuresti
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kanan Hudhud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hudhud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hudhud has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hudhud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hudhud has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hudhud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Hudhud. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hudhud.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hudhud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hudhud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kanan Hudhud, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.