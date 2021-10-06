Dr. Kanan Hudhud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hudhud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kanan Hudhud, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Inst Med Bucuresti and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Maryland Oncology - Frederick46B Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 200, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 695-6777
Maryland Oncology - Mt. Airy205 Center St Ste 200, Mount Airy, MD 21771 Directions (301) 829-0707
- Frederick Health Hospital
Dr. Hudhud always takes the time to listen to all of your concerns. This may prolong your appointment wait time, but finding a Doctor who takes the time to listen to you is well worth waiting a little longer. He will make sure you understand 100% any explanation he gives you. I have survived Melanoma for 6 years due to his intuative course of treatment.
- Washington Hospital Center
- Atlantic City Med Ctr
- Bashir Hosp
- Inst Med Bucuresti
Dr. Hudhud has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hudhud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hudhud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hudhud has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hudhud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hudhud speaks Arabic.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Hudhud. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hudhud.
