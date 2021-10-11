See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Kan Zhang, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
4.5 (22)
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kan Zhang, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Moses Taylor Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.

Dr. Zhang works at Ac Pharmacy Corp in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Jersey City, NJ and Bedford Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ac Pharmacy Corp
    762 59th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 393-5333
  2. 2
    Carepoint Health Christ Hospital
    176 Palisade Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 795-8200
  3. 3
    S & D Medical Llp
    52 MAIN ST, Bedford Hills, NY 10507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 666-2220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Moses Taylor Hospital
  • St. Catherine of Siena Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Atherosclerosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Atherosclerosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities

Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 11, 2021
Dr. Karl Zhang is a great doctor. He helped me tremendously. So many other doctors I saw took away my hope and their procedures were horrifying. From the first visit with Dr. Zhang, I didn't feel like the world was falling apart, that's how the other doctors had me feeling. I thank Dr. Zhang for his talents, skills, intelligence, confidence and faith he showed. He got me through a giant battle. And I think about it every day. Thank you Dr. Zhang!!!!! A grateful patient.
    About Dr. Kan Zhang, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023264157
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zhang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zhang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zhang has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhang.

