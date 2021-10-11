Overview

Dr. Kan Zhang, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Moses Taylor Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. Zhang works at Ac Pharmacy Corp in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Jersey City, NJ and Bedford Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.