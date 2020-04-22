See All Gastroenterologists in Santa Monica, CA
Gastroenterology
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kamyar Shahedi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They graduated from University of California, San Diego and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Shahedi works at Southern California Medical Gastroenterology Group in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Santa Monica Office
    1301 20th St Ste 280, Santa Monica, CA 90404 (310) 826-6789

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acid Peptic Diseases Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Biliary Colic Chevron Icon
Biliary Disorders Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Biliary Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Constipation Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colon Stricture Chevron Icon
Colonic Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Polyp Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Duodenal Disorders Chevron Icon
Duodenal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Stricture Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Polyposis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Erosion Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gluten Sensitivity Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatic Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Disease (Except Cancer, Hepatitis and Cirrhosis) Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Failure Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Nutritional Diseases Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cystic Lesions Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Pseudocyst Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumatic Dilations (PD) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 22, 2020
    Apr 22, 2020
Dr. Shahedi, diagnosed me with a Tumor in my small intestine after 8 years of going up & down Los Angeles's doctor after doctor. He referred me to a good surgeon to remove the Tumor from my intestine. He was so helpful and caring from beginning to the end of my recovery period. He has different tests available to help find root causes of illnesses. He is Extremely kind and gentle - and also humble. I only wish I had found Dr. Shahedi sooner. I highly recommend him to anyone who has gastrointestinal problems. Thank you Dr. Shahedi. Soheila
    Soheila Bahadorinejad — Apr 22, 2020
    About Dr. Kamyar Shahedi, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1780818823
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California Davis Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of California, Los Angeles
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of California-Los Angeles
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of California, San Diego
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kamyar Shahedi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shahedi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shahedi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shahedi works at Southern California Medical Gastroenterology Group in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Shahedi’s profile.

    Dr. Shahedi has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shahedi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahedi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahedi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shahedi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shahedi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

