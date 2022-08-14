Dr. Kamyar Ebrahimi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ebrahimi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamyar Ebrahimi, MD
Overview
Dr. Kamyar Ebrahimi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Locations
STAR Urology, Inc.1560 E Chevy Chase Dr, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 246-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kamyar Ebrahimi has been my urologist for over five years, and I am very grateful for the care and professionalism he has provided me. I was referred to Dr. Ebrahimi by my primary physician for BPH symptoms. He listened carefully to my background, analyzed my test results, and suggested the available treatment options. While we chose to monitor the BPH symptoms, I developed sharp pains in mid torso area which turned out to be a large kidney stone. Dr. Ebrahimi performed shock wave lithotripsy operation first, and later laser surgery to remove the large stone, which was very successful. A few months after the kidney stone surgery, and unrelated to it, my BPH symptoms escalated. With Dr. Ebrahimi's guidance, I decided to undergo the Rezum operation in his office. He never pushed me into one treatment option versus another, instead, he provided me with the pros and cons of each solution and allowed me to choose the best treatment option. [Review appears truncated]
About Dr. Kamyar Ebrahimi, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1821266008
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University-Robotic, Laparoscopic and Minimally Invasive Urology
- Loma Linda University-Urology
- Ucsd School Of Medicine-Surgery
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- UCLA
- Urology
Dr. Ebrahimi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
