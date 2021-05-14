See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Kamyar Cohanshohet, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Kamyar Cohanshohet, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kamyar Cohanshohet, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College.

Dr. Cohanshohet works at Beverly Hills Pain Clinic in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beverly Hills Pain Clinic
    9730 Wilshire Blvd Ste 202, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 247-9910

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pain Management
Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pain Management
Chronic Pain Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Opiate Dependence Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Cohanshohet?

May 14, 2021
Dr. Cohanshohet has been my pain doctor for over 10 years and is smart, caring, and has the most experience in understanding the difficulties of pain management in my opinion. He has never been absent and in my toughest pain times, stayed in close communication to support me in being able to work and conduct my family life. My wife feels the same and is grateful for Dr. Cohanshohet after being close witness to his care and my pain issues since my injuries occurred. I would never trust a doctor as much as I trust Dr. Cohanshohet with my need for specialized care. My injuries are several spinal cord injuries combined with intercostal nerve pain in my right rib cage and sacroiliac joint dysfunction. I highly recommend Dr. Cohanshohet for pain management. Thank you.
— May 14, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Kamyar Cohanshohet, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kamyar Cohanshohet, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cohanshohet to family and friends

Dr. Cohanshohet's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Cohanshohet

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kamyar Cohanshohet, MD.

About Dr. Kamyar Cohanshohet, MD

Specialties
  • Pain Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 20 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1437149242
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Internship
  • David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
Internship
Medical Education
  • New York Medical College
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • UCLA
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kamyar Cohanshohet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohanshohet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Cohanshohet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cohanshohet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cohanshohet works at Beverly Hills Pain Clinic in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Cohanshohet’s profile.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohanshohet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohanshohet.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohanshohet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohanshohet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Kamyar Cohanshohet, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.