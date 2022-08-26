See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Thousand Oaks, CA
Dr. Kamyar Assil, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (75)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kamyar Assil, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc|University of Southern California - Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Assil works at Ventura Orthopedics in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ventura Orthopedics - Thousand Oaks
    137 E Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 601-7372
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 75 ratings
    Patient Ratings (75)
    5 Star
    (61)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 26, 2022
    Dr Assil , it’s one profesional and friendly Dr. I like he go over your pain oh concerns .
    Cris — Aug 26, 2022
    About Dr. Kamyar Assil, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750321568
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn|University Of Co School Of Med|University of Colorado Health and Sciences Center
    Internship
    • Los Angeles County - University of California Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc|University of Southern California - Keck School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
