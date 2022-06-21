See All Otolaryngologists in Mission Hills, CA
Dr. Kamyar Amini, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kamyar Amini, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center and Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.

Dr. Amini works at Facey Medical Group in Mission Hills, CA with other offices in Valencia, CA and Northridge, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Facey Endoscopy Center
    11333 Sepulveda Blvd, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 869-7267
    Facey Medical Group
    23803 McBean Pkwy Ste 202, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 481-2400
    Kamyar Amini MD, A Medical Corp
    17114 Devonshire St # 101, Northridge, CA 91325 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 998-6600
    Optum - Family Medicine
    8435 Reseda Blvd, Northridge, CA 91324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 998-6600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northridge Hospital Medical Center
  • Providence Holy Cross Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Vertigo
Allergic Rhinitis
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthCare Partners
    • LACare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Jun 21, 2022
    The doctor was very pleasant, charismatic and easy to talk to. Office staff was professional, but the wait time was a little long. Mainly because he is in high demand and he is the only doctor there. He recommended a simple natural home remedy that was extremely helpful in mitigating ear symptoms, in lieu of any unnecessary prescriptions. Not many doctors are that enlightened. He also referred me out to another specialist in a more specific area, just to be safe, which was smart.
    Angela — Jun 21, 2022
    About Dr. Kamyar Amini, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1609067040
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kamyar Amini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Amini has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Amini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amini has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Amini speaks Arabic, Persian and Spanish.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Amini. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

