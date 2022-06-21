Overview

Dr. Kamyar Amini, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center and Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.



Dr. Amini works at Facey Medical Group in Mission Hills, CA with other offices in Valencia, CA and Northridge, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.