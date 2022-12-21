Dr. Kamy Kemp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kemp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamy Kemp, MD
Overview
Dr. Kamy Kemp, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Kemp works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Breast Surgery at Winter Park1925 Mizell Ave Ste 105, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 646-7410
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
So great. Had pappillomas removed and now DCIS. Explained everything in great detail and then the results and options after biopsy and surgery. I would recommend her to anyone. So caring with me at every encounter.
About Dr. Kamy Kemp, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1841230414
Education & Certifications
- Surgical Oncology - (University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine)
- St Joseph Hospital
- West Virginia University School Of Medicine
Dr. Kemp works at
