Dr. Kamran Tareen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital.



Dr. Tareen works at Kam Tareen MD PC in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Bryn Mawr, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.