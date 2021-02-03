Dr. Kamran Sherwani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherwani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamran Sherwani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kamran Sherwani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Sherwani works at
Locations
Heart Care Center of Northwest Houston, PA13325 Hargrave Rd Ste 150, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 317-4460
Heart Care Center of Northwest Houston, PA21216 Northwest Fwy Ste 330, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 805-3474
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Sherwani was very good about explaining everything to me and was very personable. All the staff are excellent as well. Never have to wait very long for my appointment as well. Excellent group of medical people!
About Dr. Kamran Sherwani, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Urdu
- 1326043811
Education & Certifications
- East Tenn State U|East Tenn State University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherwani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherwani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherwani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sherwani has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sherwani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sherwani speaks Urdu.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherwani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherwani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherwani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherwani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.