Dr. Kamran Shayesteh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shayesteh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamran Shayesteh, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kamran Shayesteh, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Shayesteh works at
Locations
-
1
Cpg Plastic Surgery1 Tech Park Dr Ste 1200, Johnstown, PA 15901 Directions (814) 534-6750
Hospital Affiliations
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shayesteh?
Dr. Shayesteh has done three hand/tendon sheath surgeries for me to release trigger fingers. All were successful with no recurrence of the condition. He is easy to talk to and explains procedures well, even as he is doing the surgery with a local anesthetic. Competent surgeon and a nice person with a much-appreciated professional bedside manner. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Kamran Shayesteh, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Arabic and Persian
- 1336150564
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shayesteh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shayesteh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shayesteh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shayesteh works at
Dr. Shayesteh has seen patients for Wound Repair, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shayesteh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shayesteh speaks Arabic and Persian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shayesteh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shayesteh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shayesteh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shayesteh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.