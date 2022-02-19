Dr. Kamran Shahid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamran Shahid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kamran Shahid, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They graduated from Aga Khan University, Karachi and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Shahid works at
Locations
Thomas B Ford MD Amc4150 Nelson Rd Ste G, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Directions (337) 656-7872Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shahid was my oncologist from 2017 to when he left UT North in 2020. The man saved my life and I am forever grateful. He explained everything regarding my treatment every step of the way. I hated that he left, but I would recommend him to anyone and would make the drive from Tyler to Lake Charles if I need to see an oncologist again. The doctor they brought in to replace Dr. Shahid in Tyler was not someone I wanted to see after one visit.
About Dr. Kamran Shahid, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1336370642
Education & Certifications
- LSH Health Sciences Center, Shreveport, LA Hematology Oncology
- LSU Health Sciences Center, Shreveport, LA Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
- L.S.U. Health Sciences Center
- Aga Khan University, Karachi
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shahid has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shahid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shahid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shahid works at
Dr. Shahid has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shahid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shahid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shahid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.