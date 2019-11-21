See All Neurosurgeons in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Kamran Sahrakar, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kamran Sahrakar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Kaiser Permanente Sacramento Medical Center and Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

Dr. Sahrakar works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Elk Grove, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3939 J St Ste 250, Sacramento, CA 95819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    8220 Wymark Dr Ste 200, Elk Grove, CA 95757 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Dr. Kamran Sahrakar, MD
About Dr. Kamran Sahrakar, MD

  • Neurosurgery
  • 33 years of experience
  • English, German
  • Male
  • 1033297742
Education & Certifications

  • EMORY UNIVERSITY
  • UC Davis Med Ctr
  • UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy General Hospital
  • Kaiser Permanente Sacramento Medical Center
  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kamran Sahrakar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sahrakar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sahrakar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sahrakar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sahrakar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sahrakar.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sahrakar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sahrakar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

