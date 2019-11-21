Dr. Kamran Sahrakar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sahrakar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamran Sahrakar, MD
Overview
Dr. Kamran Sahrakar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Kaiser Permanente Sacramento Medical Center and Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Dr. Sahrakar works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3939 J St Ste 250, Sacramento, CA 95819 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group8220 Wymark Dr Ste 200, Elk Grove, CA 95757 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sahrakar?
I had the pleasure of meeting Dr. Sahrakar after being referred to him by my Primary care physician. He listened attentively to my issues and recommended an MRI which I received promptly. We met again 2 days post MRI to discuss the results . He was thorough and patient in his explanation of the test, which I appreciated. Since I thankfully will not be needing the skills of a neurosurgeon, I have been referred to a neurologist for further treatment. It was a pleasure being a patient of Dr. Sahrakar.
About Dr. Kamran Sahrakar, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, German
- Male
- 1033297742
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- UC Davis Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Kaiser Permanente Sacramento Medical Center
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sahrakar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sahrakar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sahrakar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sahrakar works at
Dr. Sahrakar speaks German.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sahrakar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sahrakar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sahrakar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sahrakar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.