Overview

Dr. Kamran Sahrakar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Kaiser Permanente Sacramento Medical Center and Mercy San Juan Medical Center.



Dr. Sahrakar works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Elk Grove, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

