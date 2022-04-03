Dr. Kamran Safvati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Safvati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamran Safvati, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kamran Safvati, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Tehran U Med Sci and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Locations
Kamran Safvati, Md, Inc18384 Clark St Unit 113, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 609-1991
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Safvati is great. he is very patient, he listens to what you say and he carefully analyzes the situtaition. I loved him so much
About Dr. Kamran Safvati, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1497782387
Education & Certifications
- Kern Medical Center
- Kern Medical Center
- Tehran U Med Sci
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Safvati has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Safvati accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Safvati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Safvati speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Safvati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Safvati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Safvati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Safvati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.