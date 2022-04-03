See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tarzana, CA
Dr. Kamran Safvati, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (11)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kamran Safvati, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Tehran U Med Sci and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.

Dr. Safvati works at Kamran Safvati, Md, Inc in Tarzana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kamran Safvati, Md, Inc
    18384 Clark St Unit 113, Tarzana, CA 91356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 609-1991

  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center

Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Bronchitis
Rash
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Bronchitis
Rash

Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 03, 2022
    Dr Safvati is great. he is very patient, he listens to what you say and he carefully analyzes the situtaition. I loved him so much
    Zohreh kheiri — Apr 03, 2022
    About Dr. Kamran Safvati, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1497782387
    Education & Certifications

    • Kern Medical Center
    • Kern Medical Center
    • Tehran U Med Sci
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kamran Safvati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Safvati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Safvati has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Safvati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Safvati works at Kamran Safvati, Md, Inc in Tarzana, CA. View the full address on Dr. Safvati’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Safvati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Safvati.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Safvati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Safvati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

