Overview

Dr. Kamran Safvati, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Tehran U Med Sci and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Safvati works at Kamran Safvati, Md, Inc in Tarzana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.