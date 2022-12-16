Overview

Dr. Kamran Sadr-Azodi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Sadr-Azodi works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Fresh Meadows in Fresh Meadows, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.