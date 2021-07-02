Overview

Dr. Kamran Rizvi, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Gainesville, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Pritzker School Of Medicine|Pritzker School Of Medicine - University Of Chicago|University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Plano, Medical City Denton, Medical City Lewisville, Medical City Mckinney and Medical City Las Colinas.



Dr. Rizvi works at Surgery Associates of North Texas - Gainesville in Gainesville, TX with other offices in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.