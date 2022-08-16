Overview

Dr. Kamran Riaz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from King Edward Medical University|Punjab Medical College-King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center, Atrium Medical Center, Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Riaz works at Premier Cardiovascular Institute in Dayton, OH with other offices in Greenville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease, Pericarditis and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.