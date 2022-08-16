Dr. Kamran Riaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamran Riaz, MD
Dr. Kamran Riaz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from King Edward Medical University|Punjab Medical College-King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center, Atrium Medical Center, Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.
Premier Cardiovascular Institute in Dayton1530 Needmore Rd Ste 300, Dayton, OH 45414 Directions
Premier Cardiovascular Institute in Greenville742 Sweitzer St Ste 1, Greenville, OH 45331 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Atrium Medical Center
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Miami Valley Hospital
Dr Riaz and his support team have been excellent throughout our history with him.
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Punjabi and Urdu
- Saint Lukes Hospital of Kansas City|Truman Medical Center Hospital Hill|University of Missouri|University of Missouri-Kansas City
- Birmingham University|University Of Missouri-Columbia, School Of Medicine
- Mayo Hospital|University Of Punjab
- King Edward Medical University|Punjab Medical College-King Edward Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease
