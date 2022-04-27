Overview

Dr. Kamran Muhammad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital Pryor, Hillcrest Hospital South and Hillcrest Medical Center.



Dr. Muhammad works at Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Aortic Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.