Dr. Kamran Muhammad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital Pryor, Hillcrest Hospital South and Hillcrest Medical Center.
Oklahoma Heart Institute1265 S Utica Ave Ste 102, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 592-0999Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Hillcrest Hospital Pryor
- Hillcrest Hospital South
- Hillcrest Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
He explained things well and offered options. I left the appointment feeling very confident that he could help me.
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1164406906
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Muhammad has seen patients for Pericardial Disease, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Aortic Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muhammad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
