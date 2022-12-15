Dr. Kamran Matin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamran Matin, MD
Overview
Dr. Kamran Matin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH) and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.
Locations
Cedars Towers Surgical Medical Group8635 W 3rd St Ste 350W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 657-8781
Andrea Dunkelman MD Inc A Medical Corporation8631 W 3rd St Ste 235E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 657-8781
Steven R. Weinstein M.d. Inc.4201 Torrance Blvd Ste 750, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 370-4558
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Southern California Hospital At Hollywood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Saved my husbands life!
About Dr. Kamran Matin, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1225074982
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matin has seen patients for Hypertension, Cardiomyopathy and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Matin speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Matin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matin.
