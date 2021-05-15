Overview

Dr. Kamran Koranloo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Shiraz University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Koranloo works at Palmetto Health-USC Spine Center in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.