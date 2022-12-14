Dr. Kamran Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamran Khan, MD
Dr. Kamran Khan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from HARLEM HOSPITAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.
Las Vegas Health Services5770 S Durango Dr Ste 105, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 737-0740
Memorial Hospital Medical Offic1180 College Dr, Rock Springs, WY 82901 Directions (307) 352-8125Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital
I highly recommend Dr. Kahn. He and his staff are always very friendly and inviting. Dr. Kahn is a genuinely caring, thoughtful, and charming gentleman. In addition, he's very knowledgeable and patient, having taken the time to explain the CPAP therapy process to me thoroughly. For 10+ years, I've struggled to stay awake without fully understanding why and have watched my health and work performance suffer. So when my wife mentioned to my doctor that I had a problem with snoring and breathing, he referred me to Dr. Khan. During my first visit, Dr. Khan diagnosed me with Sleep Apnea, and with his recommended sleep study, we learned that I have Obstructive Sleep Apnea. As a result, I began using a CPAP machine, which immediately made a positive difference. Dr. Khan's input, coaching, and therapy have dramatically improved my health, and the results have translated into greater productivity, quiet nights, and, most importantly, long-term relief.
- English, Spanish
- HARLEM HOSPITAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
