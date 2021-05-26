Dr. Kamran Kamali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamran Kamali, MD
Dr. Kamran Kamali, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center and Mountain View Regional Medical Center.
Kamran Kamali MD FACS2803 Doral Ct, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 522-1931
- Memorial Medical Center
- Mountain View Regional Medical Center
How was your appointment with Dr. Kamali?
I highly recommend Dr. Kamran Kamali as a general surgeon. He performed a difficult time-consuming procedure (colovesical fistula removal) on me and my outcome was excellent. He is highly skilled, dedicated to his patients, and detail oriented. He explains things carefully and accurately and encourages questions and concerns.
About Dr. Kamran Kamali, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1144378464
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
