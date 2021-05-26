Overview

Dr. Kamran Kamali, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center and Mountain View Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kamali works at Back and Neck Medical Care Center in Las Cruces, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.