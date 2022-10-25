Overview

Dr. Kamran Jafri, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine|Wayne State Universtiy School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Jafri works at Kamran Jafri, MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.