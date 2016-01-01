Overview

Dr. Kamran Hamirani, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Jersey City Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and University Hospital.



Dr. Hamirani works at Cardiovascular Associates of Hudson County in Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

