Dr. Kamran Haleem, MD
Overview
Dr. Kamran Haleem, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Locations
Hudson Valley Heart Center (a Health Quest Affiliate)1 Columbia St Ste 200, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 473-1188
Hospital Affiliations
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Haleem is kind,knowledgeable and honest. His warm personality puts you at ease. He goes above and beyond to answer all of my questions! I highly recommend him to anyone!! The Delefield Street location is my favorite. Nurses and office staff are all very friendly
About Dr. Kamran Haleem, MD
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haleem has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haleem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haleem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haleem has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haleem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Haleem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haleem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haleem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haleem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.