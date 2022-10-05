Overview

Dr. Kamran Haleem, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Haleem works at Nuvance Health The Heart Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.