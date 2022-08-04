Dr. Kamran Haghighat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haghighat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamran Haghighat, MD
Overview
Dr. Kamran Haghighat, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Tehran University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Orange Coast Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and Saddleback Medical Center.
Locations
MemorialCare Medical Group - Long Beach (Los Altos)2110 N Bellflower Blvd Ste 200, Long Beach, CA 90815 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor took his time with me and was concerned for my condition. Very nice and professional.
About Dr. Kamran Haghighat, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
- 1205826583
Education & Certifications
- Loma Londa University School Of Medicine
- Tehran University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
