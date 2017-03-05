Overview

Dr. Kamran Ghodsian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.



Dr. Ghodsian works at Elan Institute for Plastic Surgery in Santa Ana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.