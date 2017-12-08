Dr. Kamran Farahani, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farahani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamran Farahani, DPM
Overview
Dr. Kamran Farahani, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Central Campus, Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.
Dr. Farahani works at
Locations
-
1
Arizona Vein & Vascular Center1475 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (855) 298-3467
-
2
Arizona Vein & Vascular Center15571 N Reems Rd, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (623) 544-6932
-
3
Foot & Ankle Institute of Arizona LLC6929 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85250 Directions (480) 788-2524
-
4
Foot & Ankle Institute of Arizona LLC4045 E Union Hills Dr Ste 107, Phoenix, AZ 85050 Directions (480) 788-2524Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Central Campus
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Assurant Health
- AZ Benefit Options
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Banner Health
- Banner Physician Hospital Organization (BPHO)
- Bashas Benefit Trust
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- City of Mesa Health Plan
- Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
- Concentra
- Conseco
- CopperPoint Mutual
- EBMS
- Employers Dental Service
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- HealthCare Consortium of Arizona
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
- Maricopa Health Plan
- Maricopa Managed Care
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medlife
- Mercy Care
- Meritain Health
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Northwestern Insurance Company
- One Health
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Physicians Mutual
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Prudential
- SCAN Health Plan
- Self Pay
- Sierra Choice
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- State Farm
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UniCare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- University Physicians
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
- WPS Health Insurance
- Zenith Administrators Inc
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farahani?
Excellent care. very informative...spends an enormous amount of time explain my conidition. very pleasant staff.. super clean.... family owned business.
About Dr. Kamran Farahani, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Persian, Persian and Spanish
- 1235425687
Education & Certifications
- North Shore Forest Hills Hospital
- Forest Hills Hospital/North Shore Lij Health System
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Arizona State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farahani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farahani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farahani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farahani works at
Dr. Farahani speaks Arabic, Persian, Persian and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Farahani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farahani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farahani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farahani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.