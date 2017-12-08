See All Podiatric Surgeons in Chandler, AZ
Super Profile

Dr. Kamran Farahani, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kamran Farahani, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Central Campus, Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.

Dr. Farahani works at ARIZONA VEIN & VASCULAR CENTER in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Surprise, AZ, Scottsdale, AZ and Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Vein & Vascular Center
    1475 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 298-3467
  2. 2
    Arizona Vein & Vascular Center
    15571 N Reems Rd, Surprise, AZ 85374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 544-6932
  3. 3
    Foot & Ankle Institute of Arizona LLC
    6929 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 788-2524
  4. 4
    Foot & Ankle Institute of Arizona LLC
    4045 E Union Hills Dr Ste 107, Phoenix, AZ 85050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 788-2524
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Central Campus
  • Banner Boswell Medical Center
  • Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe
Abscess Incision and Drainage

Treatment frequency



Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthroplasty Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Brachymetatarsia Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Charcot Disease Chevron Icon
Charcot Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Dropfoot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Surgery Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Benefit Options
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Banner Health
    • Banner Physician Hospital Organization (BPHO)
    • Bashas Benefit Trust
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benesight
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • City of Mesa Health Plan
    • Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
    • Concentra
    • Conseco
    • CopperPoint Mutual
    • EBMS
    • Employers Dental Service
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • HealthCare Consortium of Arizona
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Maricopa Managed Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medlife
    • Mercy Care
    • Meritain Health
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Northwestern Insurance Company
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Physicians Mutual
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Prudential
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Self Pay
    • Sierra Choice
    • Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UniCare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University Physicians
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • Worker's Compensation
    • WPS Health Insurance
    • Zenith Administrators Inc
    • Zurich

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Farahani?

    Dec 08, 2017
    Excellent care. very informative...spends an enormous amount of time explain my conidition. very pleasant staff.. super clean.... family owned business.
    Alison in Scottsdale, AZ — Dec 08, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Kamran Farahani, DPM
    About Dr. Kamran Farahani, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Persian, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1235425687
    Education & Certifications

    • North Shore Forest Hills Hospital
    Internship
    Internship
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Undergraduate School
