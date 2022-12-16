Dr. Kamran Chaudhary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaudhary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamran Chaudhary, MD
Dr. Kamran Chaudhary, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lombard, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates, Northwest Community Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois2340 S Highland Ave Ste 160, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (630) 339-5300Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Greater Chicago Specialty Physicians1S450 Summit Ave Ste 390, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Directions (630) 339-5300Tuesday1:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
Greater Chicago Specialty Physicians80 W Hillcrest Blvd Ste 208, Schaumburg, IL 60195 Directions (630) 339-5300Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I have been under the care of Dr. Chaudhary for 2 years and I couldn't be happier. He takes his time to answer any questions until you understand. He also looks for ways to treat you that is beneficial.
About Dr. Kamran Chaudhary, MD
- Rheumatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1356310338
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois Hospital
- University of Illinois Chicago
- University of Illinois Chicago
- University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine
- University Of Missouri-Kansas City
Dr. Chaudhary has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaudhary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaudhary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaudhary has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaudhary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaudhary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudhary.
