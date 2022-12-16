See All Rheumatologists in Lombard, IL
Dr. Kamran Chaudhary, MD

Rheumatology
4.5 (56)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kamran Chaudhary, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lombard, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates, Northwest Community Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.

Dr. Chaudhary works at Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois in Lombard, IL with other offices in Oakbrook Terrace, IL and Schaumburg, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois
    2340 S Highland Ave Ste 160, Lombard, IL 60148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 339-5300
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Greater Chicago Specialty Physicians
    1S450 Summit Ave Ste 390, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 339-5300
    Tuesday
    1:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
  3. 3
    Greater Chicago Specialty Physicians
    80 W Hillcrest Blvd Ste 208, Schaumburg, IL 60195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 339-5300
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
  • Northwest Community Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Pain Management Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 16, 2022
    I have been under the care of Dr. Chaudhary for 2 years and I couldn't be happier. He takes his time to answer any questions until you understand. He also looks for ways to treat you that is beneficial.
    Mrs Jan Pinto — Dec 16, 2022
    About Dr. Kamran Chaudhary, MD

    • Rheumatology
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Illinois Hospital
