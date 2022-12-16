Overview

Dr. Kamran Chaudhary, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lombard, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates, Northwest Community Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Chaudhary works at Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois in Lombard, IL with other offices in Oakbrook Terrace, IL and Schaumburg, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.