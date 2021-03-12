Overview

Dr. Kamran Borhanian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Piedmont Medical Center.



Dr. Borhanian works at Piedmont General Surgery Associates in Rock Hill, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.