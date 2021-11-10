See All Plastic Surgeons in Orlando, FL
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Overview

Dr. Kamran Azad, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Alvarado Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Azad works at Bassin Center for Facial Plastic Surgery in Orlando, FL with other offices in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Bassin Center For Plastic Surgery Orlando
    422 S Alafaya Trl Ste 32, Orlando, FL 32828 (407) 851-3888
    Athenix Body Sculpting
    150 E Colorado Blvd Ste 102, Pasadena, CA 91105 (619) 755-9144

  Alvarado Hospital Medical Center

Fat Grafting to the Buttock
Liposuction
Fat Grafting to the Buttock
Liposuction

Fat Grafting to the Buttock
Liposuction
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    We do not accept health insurance

    Nov 10, 2021
    Words cannot explain how wonderful, talented and caring Dr Azad is. I was hesitant on getting a tummy tuck and Lipo because I've heard of a lot of horror stories. It was the act of God when I found Dr. Azad. He is a perfectionist and he is very passionate about his job. He listens to what you want and he adds his magical touch. One thing I love about Dr Azad is that he is honest and straight to the point. He seems to be available no matter what time I phone him. He is by far the best Doctor in Orlando. His staff is also amazing. They go above and beyond to make me feel comfortable and like family. I am so grateful for having this extended family. I love them all.
    Michelle — Nov 10, 2021
    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    English, Persian
    1487942009
    The Plastic Surgery Center, Sacramento
    Einstein-Montefiore Med Ctr
    Westchester Mc-Ny Med Coll
    R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
    University Of California, Irvine
    Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kamran Azad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Azad has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Azad accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.

    Dr. Azad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Azad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

