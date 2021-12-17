Dr. Kamran Abolmaali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abolmaali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamran Abolmaali, MD
Overview
Dr. Kamran Abolmaali, MD is an Oncoplastic Surgery Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Long Island Plastic Surgery Group
Dr. Abolmaali works at
Locations
Aesthetics Hair Restoration LLC11975 Morris Rd Ste 220, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (404) 781-9094Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
North Atlanta Plastic Surgery Group (NAPSG)1880 W Oak Pkwy Ste 111, Marietta, GA 30062 Directions (404) 781-9750
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had my 30 year old breast implants removed 6 weeks ago, and a lift, and could not be more please with every aspect of my care. Dr. Abolmaali and his staff (especially Giovana!) went above and beyond in taking care of my concerns and I really felt like I was their only patient when I was there. HIGHLY recommend them!!
About Dr. Kamran Abolmaali, MD
- Oncoplastic Surgery
- English, Persian
- 1538489893
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Plastic Surgery Group
- Marshall University
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abolmaali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abolmaali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abolmaali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abolmaali speaks Persian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Abolmaali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abolmaali.
