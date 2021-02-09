Dr. Kammi Gunton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gunton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kammi Gunton, MD
Dr. Kammi Gunton, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their fellowship with Wills Eye Hosp
Dr. Gunton works at
Dept of Pediatric Ophthalmology840 Walnut St Ste 1210, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (610) 265-8393
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Oxford Health Plans
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After 3 years, and 2 other eye doctors and additional research, I reached out to Dr. Gunton about an issue I had been having, which turned out to be adult onset strabismus. Dr. Gunton LISTENED to me, performed an exam followed by an accurate diagnosis and then surgery. I am 100% pleased with the result, which was almost immediate. What a relief! I rarely write reviews, but this is well deserved! Her staff was kind, accommodating and friendly! Greg O’Brien
About Dr. Kammi Gunton, MD
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- English, Panjabi and Spanish
- 1750383600
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hosp
- University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gunton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gunton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gunton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gunton has seen patients for Hypertropia, Hypotropia and Paralytic Strabismus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gunton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gunton speaks Panjabi and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gunton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gunton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gunton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gunton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.