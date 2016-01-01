Dr. Kammana Nirmala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nirmala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kammana Nirmala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kammana Nirmala, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They graduated from NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Medstar Harbor Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1916 Crain Hwy S Ste 1, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 760-1930
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Harbor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Priority Partners
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nirmala?
About Dr. Kammana Nirmala, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1225072952
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nirmala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nirmala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nirmala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nirmala. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nirmala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nirmala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nirmala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.