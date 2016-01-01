See All Pediatricians in Glen Burnie, MD
Pediatrics
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kammana Nirmala, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They graduated from NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Medstar Harbor Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1916 Crain Hwy S Ste 1, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 760-1930

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medstar Harbor Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Wellness Examination
Otitis Media
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Wellness Examination
Otitis Media

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Priority Partners
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Kammana Nirmala, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1225072952
    Education & Certifications

    • NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kammana Nirmala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nirmala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nirmala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nirmala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nirmala. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nirmala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nirmala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nirmala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

