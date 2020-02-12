Dr. Kamlesh Yelamanchili, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yelamanchili is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamlesh Yelamanchili, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kamlesh Yelamanchili, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Yelamanchili works at
Locations
High Desert Cardio-pulmonary Medical Group Inc.16017 Tuscola Rd Ste A, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 242-2221
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
She is an excellent doctor and I highly recommend her. She really cares about the well being of her patients.
About Dr. Kamlesh Yelamanchili, MD
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1750492872
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
