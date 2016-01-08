Overview

Dr. Kamlesh Varma, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 63 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LUCKNOW / KING GEORGE MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Varma works at COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS OF LUBBOCK in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.