Overview

Dr. Kamlesh Patel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sun City Center, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College|Government Medical College Surat, South Gujrat University and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Shore Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Sunshine Neurology in Sun City Center, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.