Dr. Kamlesh Pandya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pandya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamlesh Pandya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kamlesh Pandya, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fort Pierce, FL. They graduated from Gujarat University | Gujarat University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.
Dr. Pandya works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Florida Heart & Vascular Care at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center2100 Nebraska Ave Ste 202, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Directions (772) 807-6500
-
2
Kamlesh Pandya MD8980 S US Highway 1 Ste 101, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 807-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pandya?
I have been a patient for quite awhile now. I am being treated for Copd/Emphysema. And since I changed To Dr Pandya. for treatment I feel that he and his staff have helped me in achieving a better quality of life . Before hand I was in and hospital numerous times. He changed my medication and I was put on oxygen this was really a game changer for me .I would definitely recommend Dr Pandya and staff. They are always professional. Respectful and caring. But most Importantly they listen to all of your questions and needs
About Dr. Kamlesh Pandya, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1750440020
Education & Certifications
- Usc University Hospital
- Coney Island Hospital | Mercy Hospital
- Coney Island Hospital
- Gujarat University | Gujarat University
- St. Xavier's College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pandya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pandya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pandya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pandya works at
Dr. Pandya has seen patients for Pleural Effusion, Respiratory Management and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pandya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Pandya. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pandya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pandya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pandya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.