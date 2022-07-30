Overview

Dr. Kamlesh Desai, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Vestal, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.



Dr. Desai works at United Health Services Podiatry in Vestal, NY with other offices in Binghamton, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Limb Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.