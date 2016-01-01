Dr. Kamila Bakirhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bakirhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamila Bakirhan, MD
Overview
Dr. Kamila Bakirhan, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 95 Locust Ave Fl 1, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 739-7029
-
2
The Oncology Institute Tx A Professional Association18000 Studebaker Rd Ste 800, Cerritos, CA 90703 Directions (310) 935-4525
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bakirhan?
About Dr. Kamila Bakirhan, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1407118961
Education & Certifications
- FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bakirhan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bakirhan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bakirhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bakirhan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bakirhan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bakirhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bakirhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.