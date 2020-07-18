See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Kamila Agayeva, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (52)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kamila Agayeva, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PARIS / U.F.R. MEDICINE AND HUMAN BIOLOGY.

Dr. Agayeva works at Advanced OBGYN in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Ovarian Cysts and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Steadfast Specifics Inc
    1725 E 12th St Ste 301, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 336-1909
  2. 2
    Dr. Gary Rothfeld
    629 Park Ave Fl 1, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 744-0392

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Jul 18, 2020
    Doctor that is gifted and experienced ?? Doctor Agayeva is an incredible doctor that delivered both of my babies. Let me start with: thank you million times! Both of my pregnancies weren’t easy and she just kept saying not to worry. If not for her, I would have a c-section with both. She made sure my baby’s health and my own was a priority. Talented doctor with decades of experience. I didn’t read any reviews before making an appointment because many of my girlfriends were her patients and all of them were happy with every visit. Starting with the receptionists and nurses and ending with the way she handles every situation = A+++++ and only THE BEST EXPERIENCE
    Vera B — Jul 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kamila Agayeva, MD
    About Dr. Kamila Agayeva, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1457364804
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PARIS / U.F.R. MEDICINE AND HUMAN BIOLOGY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kamila Agayeva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agayeva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Agayeva has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Agayeva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Agayeva has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Ovarian Cysts and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agayeva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Agayeva. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agayeva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agayeva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agayeva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

