Dr. Kamil Muhyieddeen, MD

Cardiology
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Dr. Kamil Muhyieddeen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Jordan / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Bernardine Medical Center.

Dr. Muhyieddeen works at Elite Cardiology Group, San Bernardino, CA in San Bernardino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Elite Cardiology Group, San Bernardino, CA
    1800 Western Ave Ste 302, San Bernardino, CA 92411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 713-2323

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Bernardine Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Chest Pain
Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment

Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 16, 2021
    Dr. Kamil Muhyieddeen is definitely my favorite doctor. I had to undergo an angiogram due to an abnormal stress test. I normally have horrible medical anxiety. Knowing that Dr. Muhyieddeen was the physician performing the angiogram put me at ease as I know how careful and knowledgeable he Is. He truly is a special person. Genuinely caring and understanding. He came to see me prior to me going into the CATH lab for the procedure to check in with me and assure me that everything would be okay. The procedure was a breeze. And fortunately my arteries were clear. I am beyond fortunate for the results and extremely lucky to have him as my cardiologist. I cannot say enough about what an excellent cardiologist and person Dr. Muhyieddeen is. I highly recommend him to anyone. He truly is one of a kind. THANKS DR. MUHYIEDDEEN FOR YOIR KINDNESS, CARING AND EXCELLENT CARE. ?
    Linda A. — Oct 16, 2021
    About Dr. Kamil Muhyieddeen, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 13 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1467773176
    Education & Certifications

    • UC San Francisco
    • The Methodist Hospital, DeBakey Heart and Vascular Center
    • University of Jordan / Faculty of Medicine
    • Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kamil Muhyieddeen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muhyieddeen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Muhyieddeen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Muhyieddeen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Muhyieddeen works at Elite Cardiology Group, San Bernardino, CA in San Bernardino, CA. View the full address on Dr. Muhyieddeen’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Muhyieddeen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muhyieddeen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muhyieddeen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muhyieddeen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

