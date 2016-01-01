Dr. Kameswari Maganti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maganti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kameswari Maganti, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kameswari Maganti, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Guntur Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Maganti works at
Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern675 N Saint Clair St Ste 19-100, Chicago, IL 60611
Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Cardiology
32 years of experience
English, Dutch
- 1043249832
U Neb
Louis A. Weiss Memorial Hospital
Guntur Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Maganti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maganti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maganti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maganti has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations
Dr. Maganti speaks Dutch.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Maganti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maganti.
