Dr. Kameswari Lakshmi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kameswari Lakshmi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital and Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital.
Dr. Lakshmi works at
Locations
Vaishalee Shukla MD110 Lockwood Ave Ste 300, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 365-1616
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital
- Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I found her to be very friendly and very concerned about my health. She was easy to talk to, and I feel safe putting my health in her hands.
About Dr. Kameswari Lakshmi, MD
- Nephrology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1942324132
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
