Dr. Kameron Firouzi, MD
Overview
Dr. Kameron Firouzi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Dr. Firouzi works at
Locations
Arrowhead Women's Center6370 W UNION HILLS DR, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 414-3500Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr . Firouzi has wonderful bedside manner. He was so friendly and has a great sense humor. He answered all of my questions and made me feel at ease. Very thorough and knowledgable.
About Dr. Kameron Firouzi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 7 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437511276
Education & Certifications
- Phoenix Integrated Residency Program in Obstetrics and Gynecology
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- University of Washington
