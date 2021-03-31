See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Glendale, AZ
Super Profile

Dr. Kameron Firouzi, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kameron Firouzi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.

Dr. Firouzi works at Arrowhead Women's Center in Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Arrowhead Women's Center
    6370 W UNION HILLS DR, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 414-3500
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
  • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abdominal Disorders
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • United Concordia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 31, 2021
    Dr . Firouzi has wonderful bedside manner. He was so friendly and has a great sense humor. He answered all of my questions and made me feel at ease. Very thorough and knowledgable.
    About Dr. Kameron Firouzi, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1437511276
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Phoenix Integrated Residency Program in Obstetrics and Gynecology
    Medical Education
    • University of Washington School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Washington
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kameron Firouzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Firouzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Firouzi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Firouzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Firouzi works at Arrowhead Women's Center in Glendale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Firouzi’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Firouzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Firouzi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Firouzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Firouzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

