Dr. Kamell Eckroth-Bernard, MD

Vascular Surgery
2.7 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kamell Eckroth-Bernard, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Eckroth-Bernard works at Valley Vascular Surgery Associates in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Valley Vascular Surgery Associates
    1247 E Alluvial Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 431-6226

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)

Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Limb Ischemia Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Kamell Eckroth-Bernard, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558522094
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kamell Eckroth-Bernard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eckroth-Bernard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eckroth-Bernard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eckroth-Bernard works at Valley Vascular Surgery Associates in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Eckroth-Bernard’s profile.

    Dr. Eckroth-Bernard has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eckroth-Bernard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Eckroth-Bernard. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eckroth-Bernard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eckroth-Bernard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eckroth-Bernard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

