Dr. Kamell Eckroth-Bernard, MD
Dr. Kamell Eckroth-Bernard, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.
Valley Vascular Surgery Associates1247 E Alluvial Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 431-6226
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Dr. Eckroth-Bernard has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eckroth-Bernard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Eckroth-Bernard. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eckroth-Bernard.
