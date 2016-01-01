Dr. Kamel Hatahet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hatahet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamel Hatahet, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kamel Hatahet, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO.
Dr. Hatahet works at
Locations
-
1
Nephrology Associates, MD, PC2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 410, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hatahet?
About Dr. Kamel Hatahet, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- Male
- 1235417023
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital Center
- UM Charles Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hatahet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hatahet using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hatahet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hatahet works at
Dr. Hatahet has seen patients for Gout, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hatahet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hatahet has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hatahet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hatahet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hatahet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.