Dr. Kamel Elzawahry, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They graduated from Ain Shams University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital and Ascension Sacred Heart Bay.
Brain & Spine Specialists2202 State Ave Ste 201, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 332-3433
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been seeing him since 2021. He is a very sweet and caring patient doctor. I would see no one else and have had numerous procedures.
- Neurology
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Oxford University Oxford
- Ain Shams University
- Internal Medicine, Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Dr. Elzawahry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elzawahry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elzawahry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elzawahry has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elzawahry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Elzawahry speaks Arabic.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Elzawahry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elzawahry.
