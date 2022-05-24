Overview

Dr. Kamel Brakta, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center and WK Bossier Health Center.



Dr. Brakta works at WK Robotic & Laparoscopic Surgery in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

